A Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain Issued for 7 Bulgarian Regions

November 25, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: A Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain Issued for 7 Bulgarian Regions www.pixabay.com

Code Yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for 7 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.

The warning is in place for the regions of Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan.

Picture Source: NIMH

