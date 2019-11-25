Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

In general terms, it manifests itself in physical, sexual and psychological forms, encompassing:

intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide);

sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber- harassment);

human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation);

female genital mutilation; and

child marriage.

To further clarify, the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”, the UN reported.

A Milan hospital is exhibiting X-rays of women attacked by men to highlight what one doctor calls the “daily horror” of violence against women. The idea belongs to one of the surgeons in the hospital - Dr. Maria Grazia Vantadori.

In her 26 years of practice, Dr. Ventadori has seen a lot and says she wants to show it to people. Since the beginning of this year, 320 women have been admitted to the emergency room of the hospital where Dr. Vantadori works with injuries following violent behavior.

“Often the women who come to the emergency room, not knowing how to label what happened to them, don’t immediately say they have suffered violence,’’ Vantadori said. However, “the bodies, the injuries speak for them and recount the spirals of daily horror.”, the surgeon added.

Last year, 142 women killed by their husbands, boyfriends, family members or acquaintances. One in every three women has experienced violence and a woman is killed every three days.