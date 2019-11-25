The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered on November 27

From 4 to 7 pm on November 27, 2019, are planned activities to implement updates of the electronic toll collection system

Interruptions that may impede the sale of electronic vignettes may occur. To avoid the risk of e-vignette purchase issues during planned updates, it is recommend for the drivers to plan their trip on the national road network and purchase their e-vignette in a timely manner.

The planned update of the software is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.