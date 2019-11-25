Victoria Georgieva Will Represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020

VICTORIA will represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. The artist was announced at a press conference in Sofia, organized by the Bulgarian public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and her producers from Ligna Studios.

VICTORIA’s distinctive voice and style position her as one of the most promising new music artists from Bulgaria. The Bulgarian entry will be selected internally and will be presented in early March.

Of the opportunity ahead of her, VICTORIA said: “In the beginning of 2019, I just couldn’t imagine how many opportunities will open up for me. I am proud to be the Bulgarian artist in Rotterdam. I am privileged to be able to make music that I believe in and to have the freedom to be who I am. Being the Bulgarian ambassador on such a huge stage is a big responsibility.”, Eurovision TV reported.

Duncan Laurence landed the Netherlands their fifth Eurovision Song Contest win in 2019, and the Contest takes place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in May 2020.

The first Semi-Final will be held on Tuesday 12 May, the second Semi-Final on Thursday 14 May and the Grand Final on Saturday 16 May 2020.

