The EU Council Approved the New Composition of the European Commission

World » EU | November 25, 2019, Monday // 13:42| Views: | Comments: 0
The composition of the new European Commission, chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, has been approved by the Council of the European Union. The new EC now needs to be voted on by the European Parliament. That will happen on Wednesday.

The new 25 EU Commissioners and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security were approved at today's EU Council meeting. This decision paves the way for an EP vote.

The European Parliament will have to vote on the entire composition of the committee. It is expected to be approved, but with a minimal majority. Once approved, the European Commission will be operational on 2 December.

Each Member State has nominated a representative to the European Commission responsible for a specific area. Bulgaria is represented by Mariya Gabriel, who will be responsible for innovation and youth.

The UK, which is in the process of leaving the EU, has not nominated a candidate. Brexit is due on January 31, 2020.

