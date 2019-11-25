Prof. Gerdzhikov: Sofia University Is the only Bulgarian University in the Top 1000 in the World

Over the last 4 years, we have received new institutional accreditation with a 9.61 grade. The University continues to occupy the first place in most of the professional fields in the National Grading System of Higher Education. This was stated by the rector of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov.

The rector also announced that the university retains its position in the university's world ranking charts.

"It is the only Bulgarian university in the top 1000 in the world rankings. This means that Sofia University is in the top 4% of world universities and in the top 2% in some areas," he said.

We continue to open new specialties and update our curricula annually. Sofia University offers education in 119 bachelor's degree programs, as well as in over 400 master's programs. The number of newly admitted undergraduate and master's students has remained steady in recent years, Prof. Gerdzhikov said. He emphasized that Sofia University is also a leader in doctoral training and offers the most accredited doctoral programs in the country - 184.