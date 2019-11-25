4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Turkey

November 25, 2019, Monday
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Central Turkey, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The quake struck at 16:33 local time 80 kilometers north of Adana at a depth of two kilometers.

The quake was strongly felt in the northern provinces of Adana and Osmaniye. No injuries and property damage have been reported so far.

