4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Turkey
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 25, 2019, Monday // 13:25| Views: | Comments: 0
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Central Turkey, FOCUS News Agency reported.
The quake struck at 16:33 local time 80 kilometers north of Adana at a depth of two kilometers.
The quake was strongly felt in the northern provinces of Adana and Osmaniye. No injuries and property damage have been reported so far.
