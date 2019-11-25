Poland Wants to Build its Own Arc de Triomphe in Warsaw

Poland's victory over the Bolsheviks in the summer of 1920, which halted the advance of the Red Army's west, should be honoured with a Triumphal Arch in the capital. This was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, quoted by the DPA.

“You should ask the local government of Warsaw, why there isn’t a memorial, because the government of Warsaw is rather uncooperative in that matter, unfortunately,” Morawiecki said.

The monument of the Battle of Warsaw should have been done 20, 30, 10 years ago, should be done next year, it won’t but I promise it will be built soon,” he added.

The Battle of Warsaw deserves "great respect" as it is one of the decisive battles in the history of Europe and the world, Morawiecki wrote on his Twitter page. "Without the Polish victory of 1920, Europe would not have it as we know it today," the prime minister said on the social network.

The victory allowed Poland to maintain its newly gained independence and prevented the spread of communism in Western Europe.

The monument should be built "soon" but will not be ready for the 100th anniversary of the battle on August 15, 2020, Morawiecki said.

The Prime Minister voiced his support for a different design altogether, a Triumphal Arch. The project envisages constructing it over the Wisła river flowing through Warsaw, Poland In reported.