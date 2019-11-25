Volvo and BMW Recall over 500 000 Diesel Cars because of Risk of Fire in the Engine

China's Volvo Cars has announced that it will complete the refurbishment of more than 50,000 diesel vehicles in the coming months to reduce the risk of fire in the engine, DPA reported.

In July, the company announced that some of the components in the engine were at risk of melting, which in the worst case scenario could cause it to ignite. The solution is to install new software and a new cooling system. Consumers have been notified of the necessary upgrades since October, company spokesman told DPA.

According to him, the upgrade covers 54,000 cars in Germany and 86,000 in Sweden. Models with four-cylinder diesel motors manufactured between 2014 and 2019 have been affected.

The Stockholm daily Dagens Nyheter reported that German carmaker BMW will be upgrading about 12,900 diesel cars sold in Sweden for similar reasons.

The German concern said on Thursday that it would retrofit 232,000 diesel vehicles, including 113,000 in Germany, because of a potential fire risk.

In 2010, China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group bought Volvo Cars from Ford.