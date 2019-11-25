Spanish Law Enforcement Seized a Submarine Loaded with more than 2 Tonnes of Cocaine
November 25, 2019
AM/novinite.com
Spanish law enforcement has seized a submarine that was loaded with more than 2 tonnes of cocaine, according to the El Pais.
Law enforcement officers have detained at least two people. The submarine was discovered in the waters of Galicia. It is believed that the submarine has arrived from Colombia. There are no other details so far.
According to Voz de Galicia, the submarine contained more than 3 tonnes of cocaine.
