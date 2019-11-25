Spanish Law Enforcement Seized a Submarine Loaded with more than 2 Tonnes of Cocaine

Crime | November 25, 2019, Monday // 12:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Spanish Law Enforcement Seized a Submarine Loaded with more than 2 Tonnes of Cocaine AM/novinite.com

Spanish law enforcement has seized a submarine that was loaded with more than 2 tonnes of cocaine, according to the El Pais.

Law enforcement officers have detained at least two people. The submarine was discovered in the waters of Galicia. It is believed that the submarine has arrived from Colombia. There are no other details so far.

According to Voz de Galicia, the submarine contained more than 3 tonnes of cocaine.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: submarine, Cocaine, Colombia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria