A 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shook China, One Dead

November 25, 2019, Monday
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook southwest China, China's Seismological Center reported, quoted by RIA Novosti.

The quake was registered at 9.18 am local time (3.18 Bulgarian time) in the Jingxi County in Baise, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

One person is confirmed dead.

 

