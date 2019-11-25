Former Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Re-Elected in Romania
Former Romanian President Klaus Iohannis won the second round of the Romanian presidential election on Sunday, according to exit polls, AFP reported. His re-election confirmed the pro-European position of the EU's eastern member state, the agency added.
“I promise to be a president for all Romanians ... A modern, European, normal Romania won today,” Iohannis said.
30 years after the fall of communism, the centre-right former physics professor won between 64.8 and 66.5% of the vote, exit polls showed. So he defeated the Social Democrats leader and former Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă, who received about 37% of the vote.
- » The US Has Called on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to Block Iranian Leaders Accounts
- » The EU Council Approved the New Composition of the European Commission
- » Poland Wants to Build its Own Arc de Triomphe in Warsaw
- » Pope Francis Landed in Japan
- » Eurobarometer Survey: 60% of Europeans Feel that they Personally Benefit from International Trade
- » Aleksandar Vucic: Serbia Doesn’t Intend to Be a NATO or CSTO Member