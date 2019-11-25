One-Third of Tropical African Plants Are Threatened with Extinction

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 25, 2019, Monday // 11:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: One-Third of Tropical African Plants Are Threatened with Extinction www.pixabay.com

About one-third of tropical African plants are threatened with extinction, according to a new study cited by the BBC.

Much of West Africa, Ethiopia, as well as vast areas of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are the regions found to be most at risk, that will lose about 40 percent of their plant diversity

Risky species include trees, shrubs, herbs and woody vines. Threats include deforestation, population growth and climate change, scientists say.

"Biodiversity provides countless benefits to humans and losing diversity jeopardises our future," said lead researcher Dr Thomas Couvreur of the French National Institute for Sustainable Development.

Loss of biodiversity will be particularly problematic in tropical Africa, "a region of incredible diversity but with major social and political challenges and expected rapid population growth over the next decades", he added.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Africa, tropical plants, extinction
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria