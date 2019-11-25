PM Boyko Borissov Arrived in the US for his Official Visit

I arrived in the United States of America where I will meet President Donald J. Trump. During the visit, I will also talk with representatives of American business, President of the International Republican Institute Daniel Twining, and Vice President of the National Democratic Institute Shari Bryan.

This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on his official Facebook account late yesterday.

