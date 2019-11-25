PM Boyko Borissov Arrived in the US for his Official Visit
novinite.bg
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
I arrived in the United States of America where I will meet President Donald J. Trump. During the visit, I will also talk with representatives of American business, President of the International Republican Institute Daniel Twining, and Vice President of the National Democratic Institute Shari Bryan.
This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on his official Facebook account late yesterday.
- » Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Highly Appreciates its Partnership with the United Arab Emirates in Economy, Education and Security
- » President Rumen Radev: Southeast European Countries Must Join Forces to Build Faster International Institute for Sustainable Technologies
- » Mariya Gabriel Is an EPP Vice-President Candidate
- » The Official Visit of Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva to Angola Has Begun
- » Zaharieva's Official Visit to Namibia Has Begun
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva Leaves for an Official Visit to Africa