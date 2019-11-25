Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

The weather will remain cloudy today. In the afternoon, rain showers will start in the southern part of the country under the influence of the Mediterranean. In the night of Monday to Tuesday the rain will become stronger and it will encompass most of Bulgaria.



The wind will be mostly moderate and coming from the east, and in the eastern parts of the country it will temporarily become stronger. The maximum temperatures will be between 9°C and 14°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop and stay lower than the average for November.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.