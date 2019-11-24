A Plane Crashed in Congo, there Are Casualties

Society » INCIDENTS | November 24, 2019, Sunday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Plane Crashed in Congo, there Are Casualties www.pixabay.com

A plane crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, AFP reported. A small plane, with 15 passengers on board, crashed in the densely populated Goma region, Busy Bee reported.

The plane, operated by the local company Busy Bee, crashed during takeoff for a flight to the city of Beni, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita's office said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported. There is currently no information what happened with the passengers and crew, or whether there are casualties on the ground.

Rescuers pulled six bodies under the wreckage of the small passenger plane, AFP reported. 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plane, crash, Congo, casualties
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria