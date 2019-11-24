Masato Watanabe: The National School of Japanese Studies in Bulgaria is among the Top Schools in the World

The first academic forum “Japan and the European East” brought together, in Sofia, prominent figures in Bulgarian and Balkan studies in Japan with Bulgarian scholars.

The event is the highlight of the 30 jubilee days of Japanese culture in this country and marks the 110th anniversary of the establishment of official contacts between the two countries (1909). The conference is focusing on the historical development, current state and prospects of Japanese studies in Bulgaria, BNR reported.

In an interview for Bulgarian National TV Japan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Masato Watanabe said that the national school of Japanese studies in Bulgaria is among the top schools in the world.

110 years ago the great-great-grandfather of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Prince Kuni Kuniyoshi, came to Sofia where he was received by Bulgarian Tsar Ferdinand. Since that time, whatever the vicissitudes of time, Sofia and Tokyo have invariably maintained good relations.

In the years of transition to democracy and market economy in Bulgaria, Japan has rendered the Bulgarian people a great deal of financial support. Bulgaria is a country well known in Japan – for its roses and yogurt, as well as its music and sporting successes.