Pope Francis Landed in Japan

Pope Francis arrived for his four-day visit to Japan, expected to make a call for nuclear disarmament tomorrow, BTA reported.

The Thai Airways plane with the Pope, accompanied by a Vatican delegation and journalists, arrived in Tokyo after a six-hour flight from Bangkok.

The main event of the Pope's visit to Japan will be his visit to the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, where two American atomic bombs claimed the lives of a total of over 210,000 people 74 years ago.

In the Japanese capital, the Pope will meet the victims of the triple disaster since March 2011 - the devastating earthquake that triggered a powerful tsunami and severe accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant.

Catholics in Japan represent less than 0.5 percent of the country's nearly 127 million population, where Shinto and Buddhism are the main religions.

Pope Francis arrived in Japan after a visit to Thailand focused on the religious tolerance.