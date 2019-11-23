At least 4 Dead and Dozens Injured in an Explosion near the Turkish Border in Syria

Society » INCIDENTS | November 23, 2019, Saturday // 15:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At least 4 Dead and Dozens Injured in an Explosion near the Turkish Border in Syria www.pixabay.com

A car bomb exploded in the city of Tell Abiad, Syria, near the border with Turkey. At least 4 people were killed and dozens were injured.

Following the blast, roads leading to and from the city were closed by local authorities, while the seriously injured were taken to a hospital in the nearby Turkish city of Akcakale.

No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility.

In mid-October, the city of Tell Abiad was conquered by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army by the Syrian Democratic Forces as part of Operation Peace Spring.

Ankara said the offensive, which began on October 9, was aimed at removing Kurdish fighters, considered terrorists by Ankara, from the border region and establishing a "safe zone" to resettle some of the refugees in the country.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: injured, Syria, explosion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria