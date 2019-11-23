6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shook the Indonesia
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Indonesian part of New Guinea Island, the US Geological Survey reported.
It was registered at 12:11 PM CET. The epicentre is located 311.7 kilometers southeast of the capital of the Indonesian province of West Papua - Manokwari. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, BGNES writes.
There is no information on casualties and destruction so far.
