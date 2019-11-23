Тhieves Robbed a Jewelry Store in Sofia

Crime | November 23, 2019, Saturday
Bulgaria: Тhieves Robbed a Jewelry Store in Sofia www.pixabay.com

Тhieves robbed a jewelry store on Al.Stamboliyski Blvd. in Sofia. The thieves have left with valuables worth over BGN 15,000, BNR reported.

The shop assistant explained to the police that several people had entered the store at the same time, and two of them asked her to show them some of the jewels displayed. Meanwhile, their accomplices managed to steal jewelry for over BGN 15,000.

Police have started pre-trial proceedings on the case. Facts are established, cameras in the area are examined. The perpetrators are wanted.

Tags: thieves, robbery, jewelry, store
