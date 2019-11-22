Bulgarians - the Europeans with one of the Lowest Life Expectancy

During the three-year period 2015-2017, the life expectancy of a male newborn in the European Union (EU) was 78.1 years. On average, men tend to live 5.4 years less than women in the EU.

Across EU regions, the Comunidad de Madrid and Inner London — West recorded the highest male life expectancy at 82.0 years during the period 2015-2017. This was followed by regions in Italy and the United Kingdom.

In contrast, the lowest male life expectancy at birth was recorded in central and western Lithuania (Vidurio ir vakarų Lietuvos regionas, 69.7 years), followed by other regions located in the Baltic Member States, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

On average across the European Community, men live 5.4 years less than women. Men and women in Madrid and London live the longest by region, and those who live shortest are in Western Lithuania. In Bulgaria, the average life expectancy for men is 71.4 years and 78.4 years for women. Only men in Lithuania live less than 70.7 years.

