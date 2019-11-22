Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Highly Appreciates its Partnership with the United Arab Emirates in Economy, Education and Security

Bulgaria highly appreciates its partnership with the United Arab Emirates in economy, investments, in the sphere of security and fighting terrorism. This is what Head of State Rumen Radev said, who awarded at a ceremony held in the coat-of-arms hall at 2 Dondukov street today the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in our country Abdelwahab Nasir Al Najjar the Madara horseman first class order. The award is given to the diplomat, who is the first ambassador-resident in Bulgaria, for his particularly great contribution to the development of the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the Arab country, the Presidential Press Office reported.

Rumen Radev highlighted Ambassador Al Najjar’s great contribution to raising the relations and political dialogue between Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates to a higher level by expanding the legal-regulatory basis and the drafting of a lot of agreements for expanding the bilateral cooperation in a lot of spheres. A contribution to that end also has the opening of an embassy of the Arab country in Bulgaria and also of a Bulgarian embassy in the UAE.

Rumen Radev highlighted as a considerable achievement within the ambassador’s mandate the launched initiatives for increasing the investments from the UAE in Bulgaria.

Ambassador Al Najjar thanked for the honor and for the received high state award. “I am calm that for a short period of time I managed to put efforts so that the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Bulgaria could achieve a great progress,” the diplomat said. In his words, thanks also to the support of the Bulgarian institutions strong foundations have been built on which the bilateral relations could develop into a strategic partnership.