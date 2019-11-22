Victoria's Secret Officially Canceled its Annual Show

Luxury lingerie company Victoria's Secret has canceled its annual show because of a slump in television ratings and increasing criticism of it, the BBC reported.

The lavish show was first introduced in 1995 and became a major phenomenon in pop culture, attracting millions of viewers. Last year, however, it garnered the lowest ratings in its history, and its reviews were that it was sexist, old-fashioned and lacking heterogeneity.

The parent company L Brands said it was important for the marketing strategy to evolve.

“We will be communicating to customers, but nothing similar in magnitude to the fashion show,”

"We're figuring how to advance the positioning of the brand and best communicate that to customers," Burgdoerfer said on a call with analysts Thursday.

The most famous supermodels in the world took part in the annual Victoria's Secret show.

It was the impetus for many of them, such as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Miranda Kerr.