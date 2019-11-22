Twitter will now allow users to hide answers to their posts.

"To give you more control over the conversations you start, we tested the option for you to hide replies to your Tweets. We learned that the feature is a useful new way to manage your conversations. Today, we’re making this available to everyone globally.

Here’s how it works. Anyone can choose to hide replies to their Tweets. Everyone can see and engage with hidden replies by tapping the grey icon that will appear on the Tweets. This way, you have more control over the conversations you start, but people can still see the entire conversation." The company said in its blog.

According to it, these changes are made so that users "feel safe and comfortable while chatting on Twitter."

While testing the new feature of the company, it was found that most people were hiding answers that they thought were inappropriate, irrelevant or annoying, and also that of the people who hide replies are not using block or mute. In addition, people are interested in how well-known politicians or journalists will use this feature.