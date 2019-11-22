The EU Allocates an Additional € 40 Million for Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

The European Union has allocated an additional € 40 million for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as well as for Afghan refugees in neighbouring Pakistan and Iran, TASS reported, citing a statement from the European Commission.

The new funding will get aid to the most vulnerable families across the country, focusing on the victims of war, forced displacement and natural disasters, as well as returning Afghan refugees. This includes providing emergency healthcare, shelter, food, access to clean water and sanitation facilities, and protection services, targeting women and children. The EU will also continue to provide education for children who have had to leave their schools.

Thus, the total EU assistance to Afghanistan for this year amounts to EUR 77 million, EUR 61 million of which go directly to the country and €9 million in Pakistan and €7 million in Iran.