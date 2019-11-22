The Trade through Facebook Will Be Controlled by the NRA

Business | November 22, 2019, Friday // 16:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Trade through Facebook Will Be Controlled by the NRA www.pixabay.com

The National Revenue Agency is tightening its grip on commerce through social networks like Facebook and shopping sites.

"More than BGN 300 million are the hidden revenues from this type of trading," the head of the Communications Directorate of the National Revenue Agency, Rosen Bachvarov, said at seminar in Veliko Turnovo about changes in the H-18 Regulation on cash registers.

Facebook has a special section called Marketplace, which has thousands of ads for clothes, shoes, even cars and apartments. In addition, there are separate special sales groups that are made for this purpose only - to sell goods - most traders there do not have businesses - they sell as individuals. This is a problem that the taxpayers have focused on - to collect revenues in the treasury from trading on social networks.

"The fiscal problem of e-commerce and online commerce is measured by huge annual losses. A software system that meets the requirements of tax law must be built. Those who do not accept cash payments and use postal money transfers as an opportunity can continue to report their turnover as before, ”said Rosen Buchvarov.

According to Bachvarov, accountants and merchants still have ambiguities that are mainly related to e-commerce. Some have expressed the opinion that "they will be returned in the 19th century" if they cannot write invoices electronically and have to do it by hand. 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NRA, Facebook, trade
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria