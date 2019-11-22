Bulgarians Are the Most Passionate Smokers in the European Union

According to the “Bulgaria Health Profile” prepared by the European Commission, Bulgaria is the EU’s heaviest-smoking country. Over 28% of the Bulgarian citizens are smokers which is 7% more than the EU average. 35% of the Bulgarian men smoke on a daily basis. 21% of the fifteen-year- old Bulgarian children also smoke (2nd in the EU after Croatia), BNR reported.

30% of the fiteeen-year-old girls are regular smokers (1st in the EU). According to the World Bank, the price each country’s health system pays to fight the consequences of the tobacco use is between 0.1% and 1.1% of their GDP. Bulgaria pays over EUR 500 million.