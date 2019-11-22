Recep Erdogan Called for Investments in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged investors to invest more in Turkey, pointing out that the country's financial problems are already over, Hürriyet Daily News reported, quoted by BNR.

We scatter the dark clouds over our country, reducing our inflation to single digits and quickly reducing interest rates. "I hope that 2020 will be a year in which interest rates will go down even more," Erdogan said in a speech.

“We are lowering and will lower interest rates to single digits in the shortest period,”

"I call on foreign companies. Come and invest / in Turkey /. I call on every industry, regardless of sector. Come and invest / in Turkey /. Our banks' doors are now open to you and interest rates are quite clear", he said.

Erdogan said Turkey is taking steps in the economy by using its own currency instead of accumulating foreign currency liabilities.

