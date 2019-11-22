A Strong Earthquake Shook New Zealand
November 22, 2019, Friday
www.pixabay.com
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook New Zealand. It occurred 91 km from the uninhabited island of L'Esperance Rock and was registered at 10:21 local time, according to the European Seismological Center.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.
