Greece Warns of a New Migrant Crisis in Europe
November 22, 2019, Friday
www.pixabay.com
Greek Deputy Minister for Migration Policy Giorgos Koumoutsakos warns that Europe is facing a new migrant crisis.
Koumoutsakos said that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of migrants. This happened during a conference on the future of EU migration policy in Vienna. According to him, the situation is not the same as in 2015, but warns that a new crisis is ahead, MIA reported.
Countries at the EU's external borders are left alone and without the help and solidarity of other countries, so migration cannot be controlled, Koumoutsakos criticized.
