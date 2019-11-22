Many Schools in Pakistan Are Closed because of the Dirty Air

The administration of Lahore, Pakistan's largest city, has closed all schools today because of poor air quality. This was reported by the Express Tribune, TASS reported.

Air pollution exceeding the limit of almost seven times is registered in some metropolitan areas with a population of over 11 million people. Due to the deteriorating environmental situation, authorities urged residents of the city not to go outside without protective masks.

The major cause of the worsening air quality in Lahore is the smog coming from the Indian border states of Punjab and Haryana. Despite the bans, the local villagers continue to burn the crop residue in order to prepare the fields in time for the next sowing season.