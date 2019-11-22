Jens Stoltenberg: Turkey Is Important Country for NATO

World | November 22, 2019, Friday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Jens Stoltenberg: Turkey Is Important Country for NATO www.pixabay.com

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with French daily Figaro that Turkey is a very important country for the alliance.

"All allies criticized Operation Peace Spring, but no one spoke of Turkey's place in NATO. Turkey has allowed its allies to use its bases while fighting the Islamic State.

Turkey is the only NATO country on the border with Syria and Iraq. It welcomed 3.6 million refugees. Turkey is very important to NATO. To find out, it's enough to look at the map and look at Turkey's geostrategic position," Stoltenberg noted.

Commenting on the recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron that "NATO is suffering brain death", he said that "NATO is vital for security issues".

Stoltenberg said  that the best way to address any differences "is to sit down and discuss them and to fully understand the messages and the motivations."

"My message is that NATO is adapting, NATO is agile, NATO is responding," he told reporters ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting on Wednesday, DW reported.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jens Stoltenberg, Emmanuel Macron, turkey, NATO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria