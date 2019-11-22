Herro Mustafa: The US Will Send Energy Experts to Bulgaria

The US will send a team of energy experts to help develop Bulgaria as an energy hub in the Balkans, US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa announced.

Experts will visit Kozloduy and Belene NPPs as well as gas storage facilities in the country.

"It is wonderful that Bulgaria has opportunities to supply gas from sources other than Russia. It is thus possible to diversify, that is, not to depend on just one country," the US ambassador emphasized.

Expect details.