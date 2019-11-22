Herro Mustafa: The US Will Send Energy Experts to Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | November 22, 2019, Friday // 12:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Herro Mustafa: The US Will Send Energy Experts to Bulgaria novinite.bg

The US will send a team of energy experts to help develop Bulgaria as an energy hub in the Balkans, US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa announced.

Experts will visit Kozloduy and Belene NPPs as well as gas storage facilities in the country.

"It is wonderful that Bulgaria has opportunities to supply gas from sources other than Russia. It is thus possible to diversify, that is, not to depend on just one country," the US ambassador emphasized.

Expect details.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Herro Mustafa, energy experts, Bulgaria, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria