Herro Mustafa: The US Will Send Energy Experts to Bulgaria
novinite.bg
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The US will send a team of energy experts to help develop Bulgaria as an energy hub in the Balkans, US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa announced.
Experts will visit Kozloduy and Belene NPPs as well as gas storage facilities in the country.
"It is wonderful that Bulgaria has opportunities to supply gas from sources other than Russia. It is thus possible to diversify, that is, not to depend on just one country," the US ambassador emphasized.
Expect details.
- » Bulgaria Becomes Part of the Common European Electricity Market
- » Energy Expert: These 11 km from Balkan Stream are Extremely Important for Bulgaria
- » The Construction of the Balkan Stream Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria Has Started (Video)
- » Agreements For Financing the Gas Connection Bulgaria - Greece Are Signed
- » Belene NPP Project to Be Licensed by the End of the Year
- » The Sixth Unit of Kozloduy NPP Will Receive a License for another 10 Years