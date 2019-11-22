Expert: The NRA Data Leak Have Attracted the Attention of Hackers from around the World

Hacking attacks attempts against the National Revenue Agency (NRA) continue. However, new systems prevent them. This is assured by the agency. The NRA executive noted that there have been 1,000 hacking attempts in a single day, and explained that they have been working with the General Directorate Combating Organized Crime. This was stated by Pavel Georgiev of the Ethical Hackers Association. The director of the Revenue Agency Galya Dimitrova confirmed this on Thursday.

"Until recently, we weren't so attractive, but this data leak which became known worldwide, attracted the attention of hackers from all over the world. Perhaps this is the main reason for the increased attacks against all institutions - not only to the NRA, but also state websites, even local and municipal websites and institutions, "Georgiev said.

 

