Boeing 777 Airplane Has Caught on Fire Shortly after its Departure

A video of a Philippine Airlines Boeing 777 airplane which has caught on fire shortly after its departure from Los Angeles appeared on the Internet.

The footage, posted by Twitter users, shows how flames erupt from the engine of a flying plane.

The flight was to Manila. There were 347 passengers on board, but no one was injured, RIA Novosti reported.

About an hour after its departure, the plane landed safely at the airport from which it took off. According to preliminary information, the ignition of the engine was due to a mechanical malfunction.