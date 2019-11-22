Expected: Jair Bolsonaro Launches a New Political Party

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has launched a new political party, world agencies reported.

The party, Alliance for Brazil, aims to work against "communism, globalism and any ideology that is contrary to natural order,"

"If I had done this sooner, we would have gotten 100 deputies and a senator elected in each state," Bolsonaro said at a formal launch event in a luxury hotel in the capital Brasilia.

The president has recently quit his former political party, ultraconservative Social Liberal Party (PSL), because of a scandal over the financing of the election campaign.

In order to compete in future elections, the new party must gather 500,000 signatures in at least nine of Brazil's 26 states. The lists of signatures must then be verified and confirmed by the Superior Electoral Court.

The program of the new party states that it prioritizes "respect for God and religion" along with "defending the rights to life, justifiable defense and family" and upholds the right to possess firearms.