23 People Injured in Germany after a Bus Crashed into several Cars

23 people were injured on Thursday at the central station in the western German city of Wiesbaden after a bus driver lost control of the vehicle because of unexplained cause and hit several cars, DPA reported.

According to the emergency services, the bus passed through the lawn, then hit another bus, four cars, and finally a bus stop.

Police said it is still not clear why the driver lost control and did not rule out negligence as a possible cause.

Two people were seriously injured. Nineteen were taken to hospital.

According to Teller Report an 85-year-old died.