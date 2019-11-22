Marvel's First Comic Was Sold for over $ 1 Million

The first comic book produced by Marvel, a well-known American publisher that promoted characters like Spider-Man and X-Men, was auctioned off, earning a record $ 1.26 million in profits, according to Heritage Auctions.

"This is a historic copy of a historic comic book," Ed Jaster, auction house senior vice president, said of the book, which was published in 1939 by Timely Comics, which later became Marvel, AFP reported.

"Without question, this is the granddaddy of all Marvel Comics, without which we would not have the characters and stories we enjoy in today's comics and feature films," Jaster added.

Under the guidance of screenwriter Sten Lee, in the 1960s, Marvel created superheroes that have become emblematic and whose cinema adaptations are making money globally.

Marvel's first comic was sold in very good condition and well above the 10 cents it cost in 1939.

The most expensive story in history remains the first issue of Action Comics, published in 1938, in which Superman made its debut. It was sold for $ 3.2 million in 2014.