Raspberry Production Has Increased by 30% Compared to the Last Year

Business | November 22, 2019, Friday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Raspberry Production Has Increased by 30% Compared to the Last Year www.pixabay.com

Raspberry production has increased by 30% compared to the last year. In Bulgaria, for 2019 the harvested areas with raspberries are 22 thousand decares and the harvested production is over 10 thousand tonnes.

Deputy Minister Krasteva was adamant that fresh, primarily processed and frozen raspberries are the main products of the Fruits and Vegetables sector, which have a positive export balance. According to her, raspberries are exported mainly to Greece, Hungary and Italy, and strawberries mainly to Romania, the Netherlands and the UK.

By 2019, the harvested areas with strawberries amounted to 9,919 decares and the harvested produce - 8,372 tonnes. 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: raspberry, harvest, increase, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria