Raspberry production has increased by 30% compared to the last year. In Bulgaria, for 2019 the harvested areas with raspberries are 22 thousand decares and the harvested production is over 10 thousand tonnes.

Deputy Minister Krasteva was adamant that fresh, primarily processed and frozen raspberries are the main products of the Fruits and Vegetables sector, which have a positive export balance. According to her, raspberries are exported mainly to Greece, Hungary and Italy, and strawberries mainly to Romania, the Netherlands and the UK.

By 2019, the harvested areas with strawberries amounted to 9,919 decares and the harvested produce - 8,372 tonnes.