A Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain Issued for 12 Bulgarian Regions
A Code Yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for 12 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.
The warning is in place for the regions of Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo and Pleven.
