Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 22, 2019, Friday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be cloudy today, with rain in many areas, heavy in the western part of the country. The eastern areas will remain almost dry. A moderate east-northeast wind, which will increase to strong at times in the east and along the Danube, will continue to bring colder air. In northern Bulgaria the temperatures will drop, in other areas they will be almost without daily movement. By 2:00 pm temperatures will be mostly between 6C and 11C, in Sofia - about 8C.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » Many Schools in Pakistan Are Closed because of the Dirty Air
- » Strong Earthquake on the Border between Thailand and Laos
- » NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain in Place for Three Bulgarian Regions
- » NIMH: Mostly Cloudy and Rainy
- » Due to Heavy Rain - Risk of Flooding in Catchment Basin of Mesta River
- » Space Debris Is a Problem for Satellites