Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

It will be cloudy today, with rain in many areas, heavy in the western part of the country. The eastern areas will remain almost dry. A moderate east-northeast wind, which will increase to strong at times in the east and along the Danube, will continue to bring colder air. In northern Bulgaria the temperatures will drop, in other areas they will be almost without daily movement. By 2:00 pm temperatures will be mostly between 6C and 11C, in Sofia - about 8C.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

