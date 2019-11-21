The Most Popular Sports Played in Bulgaria

Whether you are thinking of traveling to Bulgaria for a sporting holiday, or are a local looking for a new sport to try out, Bulgaria is home to many successful and popular sports on both a professional and amateur level. Not only that, but Bulgaria also has many sporting facilities available for visitors or individual residents to use and enjoy. Read on to find out more information about the most popular sports in Sofia and the wider country.

Golf

Golf is not one of the most traditional sports played in Bulgaria and this does hinder the popularity of it in the country as there are many clubs and golf courses scattered throughout the countryside — usually only a short drive away from the large cities. Not only are these golf courses luxurious and challenging, but they also allow you to play with unrivaled views of the country around you. For instance, many of these golf courses double as resorts where there are ample views of the sea. This includes the Thracian Cliffs Golf Resort and Black Sea Rama Golf, each of which provide other facilities such as accommodation and beachside resources. To take up golf though, you will need the right equipment. PXG provides an extensive selection of golf clubs for both casual and serious players to hone their sporting skills.

Wrestling

Wrestling, along with associated sports such as boxing and weight-lifting, is one of the most successful games in Bulgaria, making it easy to participate in anywhere in the country. Wrestling has been so successful in Bulgaria, in fact, that they have won 69 Olympic medals in the sport and some of their best Olympic athletes are made up of wrestlers. If you are interested in getting your slice of the glory, there are many clubs and coaching opportunities that you can get involved in, no matter what your age or background.

Football

Even though wrestling is one of the most successful sports in Bulgaria, football is the most popular and every household has their favorite team that they cheer on. Whether you support the national football team or one of the best regional teams such as CSKA-Sofia or Levski Sofia, the popularity of the sport may make you want to take up football yourself. If you do, the best way to take up the sport is to contact your local football club and ask for the latest opportunities, as this will open up a number of coaching and training possibilities.

Motorsports

Although Bulgaria might be known for martial arts and its love of football, for those looking for something a little different, Bulgarians also love participating in motorsports, as evidenced by events such as Speedway which propel this passion. There are many motorsports race tracks in Bulgaria which you can try your hand at, with facilities such as the Motocross Track Rido giving you the chance to enjoy off-road tracks across a beautiful natural environment in the Sofia region.