Apple Is Building a $ 1 Billion Manufacturing Campus in Austin

Apple announced that it has begun construction of a new production and administration complex in Austin, Texas, Reuters reported. At a production facility just a short distance away, Apple is preparing to ship the all-new Mac Pro to customers starting in December the company said in a statement.

“Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.”

This announcement came on the same day President Donald Trump was touring an Apple production plant that is manufacturing new Mac Pro computers.

The company has been criticized by Trump for producing most of its products in China. However, Cook and Trump have established a good relationship. In 2017, Trump said Cook had promised him "three big plants," BTA recalls.

The new $ 1 billion, 3 million-square-foot manufacturing facility will initially welcome 5,000 employees and expand its capacity to 15,000 and is expected to open in 2022, Apple said.

Austin is one of the fastest growing American cities with a population of about 1 million people. The University of Texas and other technology companies are located it the state, including Dell Technologies.

Austin currently employs about 7,000 people for Apple.

Apple also continues its expansion in Boulder, Culver City, New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Seattle, it said in the statement.