The Netherlands with New International Logo

The Netherlands is sending new messages to the world by changing its logo as a national brand. It reflects the idea of ​​identifying the country as a natural union of the Netherlands and the Kingdom of the Netherlands. For this reason, The new logo features the letters “NL”, designed to depict a stylised tulip, with “Netherlands” written alongside it. The logo replaces the well known Holland tulip.

The new visual identity was developed by Government Dumbar Studio. The effect sought is to show more clearly what the Netherlands has to offer. "The new logo can be applied across different industries, from high tech to agrifood and from sport to culture. A clear international image is positive for exports and [the] attraction of investment and talent. ", said Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag.

"It is important to convey to the world what we are good at. According to the World Economic Forum, the Netherlands is Europe's most competitive economy and the fourth most competitive in the world, "commented Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Eric Wiebes.

The new logo can be used by government, educational and private organizations working on joint projects with government institutions since January 2020.

Photo Source: www.underconsideration.com