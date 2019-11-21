Facebook Is Planning a Large-Scale Charity Campaign

The social network Facebook plans to donate $ 7 million to charity as part of its GivingTuesday campaign, traditionally held on Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

On December 3, hundreds of US non-governmental organizations will receive funding for their causes from a platform that promises to cover taxes on donated funds, so that 100% of them will be used as intended. To help the most needy, Facebook announced that it will donate a maximum of $ 100,000 to each organization.

The company is also launching new charity buttons. One is for Instagram business accounts and the other is on the Facebook Stories tab and is in the form of a sticker. Live broadcast, or so-called Livestreaming, often used by gamers, could also support a cause if they choose to add a special button to encourage their viewers to donate to a charity of their choice.