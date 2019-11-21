New Data on the Mysterious Ninth Planet X in the Solar System

The TESS space telescope, which is designed to search for exoplanets via the transit method, may have detected the mysterious Ninth Planet, also known as Planet X, in the solar system, according to scientists from the United States and Hungary.

Experts confirm that TESS can be used to trace trans-Neptunian objects, ie celestial bodies beyond the orbit of Neptune. It was clarified that there could be three celestial bodies in this case - Sedna with apparent magnitude within 20.5-20.8, a candidate for the planet dwarf 2015 BP519 with an apparent magnitude within 21.5, and object 2015 BM518 with an apparent magnitude 21.6. It turned out that the images of the three objects were blurred but recognizable.

Modeling results showed that planet X would be distinguishable as an object with an apparent magnitude between 19-24. This means that there is a hypothetical opportunity for TESS to "view" planet X.

Experts suggest that the space telescope has already observed it, but it will take a long time for the obtained data to be analyzed.