Bulgaria has a powerful intelligence presence in Serbia. It participates in the spy centre in Skopje, along with Croatia. These accusations were made by Milovan Drecun, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kosovo, this morning on Serbian state television.

Drecun has stated that Bulgaria is behind the latest scandal in which a Russian spy gives money to a top Serbian official. For this reason, the National Security Council is also holding an extraordinary meeting today. Before the meeting, President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with the Russian ambassador to Belgrade.

Serbia’s Security Intelligence Agency told state broadcaster RTS on Wednesday that the video is genuine and that Georgiy Kleban is a Russian intelligence officer.

A security agency is investigating a possible spyware scam.

It is very important to say when these records were published in the public domain.

“I would like to remind you that Bulgaria reacted very violently to the presence of Russian C-400 missile systems during the general Serbian-Russian military exercises. This story could hurt Russian-Serbian relations. Few people paid attention to the reaction of the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria. It cannot be considered unrelated to this case." Drecun, who is considered one of President Vucic's closest associates said. He later added that "an intelligence centre was formed in Skopje where there are spies from neighbouring countries such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Northern Macedonia ... Bulgaria has an extremely powerful intelligence presence in Serbia"

“Relations with Serbia are a partnership, of a brotherly character. Nothing can influence that,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.