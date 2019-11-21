Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became the longest-serving political leader in Japanese history. He marked his 2887th day as prime minister of the country, beating the previous record set by Taro Katsu, a politician since the early 20th century, the Associated Press reported.

Abe, however, has not yet achieved one of his main goals - to change Japan's pacifist constitution.

“I still have two years left of my term as president of the Liberal Democratic Party,” Abe told reporters at his office. “With the weight of that responsibility on my shoulders, I hope to continue pushing to resolve all of the policy issues we currently face, always maintaining the caution of my earlier days as prime minister.”

"Day after day, I make every effort to fulfill the political commitments I have made, which is why I am here to celebrate that day," Abe told reporters in the capital.

After his disappointing short first term in 2006-2007, Abe became prime minister again in 2012 and has since managed to strengthen the defense role of the armed forces, but has not yet been able to to revise the nation’s pacifist Constitution, which has remained unchanged since it was enacted in 1947.

He now hopes to be able to push through a constitutional amendment before his third term expires in September 2021. An obstacle to his efforts is the lack of support among society, which is more concerned about the economy and social security. Abe needs a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament plus a majority in a national referendum to make any change to the constitution, the AP said.