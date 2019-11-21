Elon Musk's Starship Prototype Exploded during Testing
The first full-scale prototype of the Starship Mark 1 spacecraft by SpaceX (Space Ex) exploded during tests at a launch site in the Boca Chica area of Texas, TASS reported.
"The purpose of today's test was to pressurize systems to the max, so the outcome was not completely unexpected. There were no injuries, nor is this a serious setback.", SpaceX said in a statement.
The prototype Starcraft MK-1 was unveiled on September 28 in Texas. The ship, with a 50 m lenght and 9 m in diameter, is made of alloy steel. Its carrying capacity is 150 tonnes. During the presentation, SpaceX head Elon Musk said the ship's first orbital flight would be completed in half a year.
