Elon Musk's Starship Prototype Exploded during Testing

The first full-scale prototype of the Starship Mark 1 spacecraft by SpaceX (Space Ex) exploded during tests at a launch site in the Boca Chica area of ​​Texas, TASS reported.

"The purpose of today's test was to pressurize systems to the max, so the outcome was not completely unexpected. There were no injuries, nor is this a serious setback.", SpaceX said in a statement.

The prototype Starcraft MK-1 was unveiled on September 28 in Texas. The ship, with a 50 m lenght and 9 m in diameter, is made of alloy steel. Its carrying capacity is 150 tonnes. During the presentation, SpaceX head Elon Musk said the ship's first orbital flight would be completed in half a year.